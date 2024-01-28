Giants: Bill Belichick reportedly disappointed in the organization’s ‘current iteration’

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Once rumors first surfaced that Bill Belichick was considering a departure from the New England Patriots, the New York Giants were immediately named as a potential landing spot for the six-time Super Bowl championship head coach.

The Giants seem to be committed to current head coach Brian Daboll despite the team’s 6-11 finish to the 2023 season. While Belichick is expected not to take the sideline for a team next year, news has emerged that his sentiments toward the Giants organization are not too kind.

Bill Belichick Doesn’t View The Giants as a Championship Level Organization

As ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan revealed per Dan Benton of Giants Wire, Belichick thinks the franchise has regressed since his days in New York over three decades ago.

“Over the years, Bill Belichick has given advice to people . . . that he didn’t really like the setup of the Giants organization. Like, he didn’t think the Giants (were) this great organization,” Raanan said.

“Bill Belichick, like everybody else watching from the outside (and) watching the way it’s set up, doesn’t think — at least this is what I’ve heard — it’s this great organization in its current iteration.”

Belichick remembers the first-class organization with which he won two Super Bowls in the 1986-87 season (Super Bowl XXI) and 1990-91 season (Super Bowl XXV) as a defensive coordinator, and John Mara’s work in attempting to build an organization that can contend has not lived up to par.

What has the Giants organization done in recent years to warrant such comments from Belichick?

Ever since Jerry Reese departed as general manager in 2017, the Giants have not made major splashes in the free agency and trade markets, though they have made waves in the draft, namely by selecting Saquon Barkley (2018) and Dexter Lawrence (2019) under former GM Dave Gentleman, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt under Joe Schoen.

Despite that, the Giants have only mustered up one winning season in the last seven years. Giants head coach Brian Daboll does not look the same from his 2022 AP NFL Coach of the Year campaign a year ago, and the Giants have not attracted a superstar to the franchise.

Should the Giants decide to part ways with Daboll in 2024 and Belichick remain on the open market, the Giants could make a strong push to bring the future Hall-of-Famer back into the fold. However, that may only happen if they retain Saquon Barkley, score huge in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft with a quarterback of the future, and establish changes in the coaching and front office ranks that meet his standards.