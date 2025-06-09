Giants’ ‘biggest offseason loss’ was not much of a loss at all

The New York Giants saw former starting safety Jason Pinnock depart in free agency this offseason after three seasons with the team. Pinnock signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports labeled this departure as the Giants’ biggest loss of the offseason. But in reality, Pinnock was not much of a loss for the Giants at all.

Giants’ offseason splash offsets the loss of Jason Pinnock

Out goes Pinnock, in comes Jevón Holland. The Giants landed the top safety on the free agency market this offseason, far offsetting the loss of Pinnock.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big Blue inked Holland to a three-year, $45.3 million deal. The former Dolphins safety was coming off a down year in 2024 but is healthy and primed for a bounce-back in 2025.

Holland’s 91.3 PFF coverage grade since 2021 still ranks tied for fifth among qualified safeties.

Meanwhile, Pinnock finished the 2024 season with a 54.5 overall grade and a 45.5 coverage grade.

The Giants have plenty of quality options at safety

Pinnock was a solid player for the Giants and a quality leader in the locker room. However, his absence should not be felt all that much this season after the team acquired Holland.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

In addition to Holland, the Giants also have 2024 second-round pick Tyler Nubin entering his second season in the league. Then there’s fourth-year safety Dane Belton, who has been the standout of OTAs thus far.

Barring something unforeseen, the Giants should not feel the loss of Pinnock in their secondary. Pinnock will now have an opportunity to bounce back from a poor final season in New York with his new team in San Francisco.