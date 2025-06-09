Giants may have a future star quietly rising in their secondary

The New York Giants poured serious resources into rebuilding their defense this offseason — but one of their best pieces was already on the roster.

Second-year safety Tyler Nubin is entering a critical year in his development, and his role is changing in a big way.

With Jevon Holland now patrolling centerfield at free safety, Nubin is shifting down into the box as a true strong safety.

That switch could turn out to be the best thing that’s ever happened to him — and to the Giants’ defense overall.

A strong rookie year built on physicality

As a rookie, Nubin made his mark as a physical, tone-setting defender who wasn’t afraid to get his hands dirty.

He racked up 71 tackles, 22 defensive stops, and forced a few fumbles — an impressive debut for a 23-year-old late-round pick.

Despite being asked to play mostly free safety, Nubin excelled closer to the line of scrimmage and flashed instincts against the run.

His 9.4% missed tackle rate is solid, especially considering the amount of traffic he faced and how often he was in the mix.

New role, new opportunity for impact

With Holland now locking down deep coverage duties, Nubin gets to do what he does best — play fast and physical downhill.

He’ll be used as a box defender, handling tight ends in coverage and helping erase chunk plays in the run game.

The Giants are counting on his versatility and growth to help tie together a secondary that’s full of both youth and veterans.

It’s a move that gives flashes of Landon Collins for Big Blue — a thumper downhill that loves to get involved.

Earning praise from a new teammate

Veteran safety Jevon Holland didn’t know much about Nubin before arriving, but that changed quickly this spring in camp.

“I had no idea who he was… he’s a hell of a player and a great kid,” Holland said with genuine admiration this week.

Holland’s mentorship could be a difference-maker — giving Nubin a seasoned guide as he transitions into a more demanding role.

He’s been praised for his high football IQ and leadership dating back to his Minnesota days, and now he’s putting that to use.

Potential breakout in the making

Nubin doesn’t need to be flashy to be effective — but this new role gives him a shot to make real highlight plays.

With the defensive line upgraded and a better pass rush up front, he’ll have more chances to jump routes and force turnovers.

If the Giants can generate consistent pressure, expect Nubin’s name to start showing up in more headlines and game-changing moments.

He may not have been a household name during his rookie season, but that could change fast in 2025 with the right opportunity.

