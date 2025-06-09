Giants’ 1st round bust is already flashing signs of life

The New York Giants still believe there’s a player worth saving in Evan Neal — they just had to change the blueprint.

Once seen as the future at right tackle, Neal has instead become a symbol of missed expectations and painful growing pains.

But now, with his fifth-year option declined and 2025 looming as his last shot, the Giants are trying something new.

Neal has officially made the switch to offensive guard, and early signs suggest he’s beginning to look like a different player.

A rocky start on the outside

Drafted seventh overall in 2022, Neal was supposed to solidify the Giants’ offensive line opposite Andrew Thomas.

Instead, he struggled mightily with balance, timing, and speed off the edge — the trifecta of disaster for any tackle.

In 2024, he gave up 17 pressures, two sacks, and six penalties over just 459 snaps — a brutal stat line.

He did flash occasional power in the run game, but in pass protection, he looked more overwhelmed than dominant.

Brandon Brown sees the shift paying off

Assistant general manager Brandon Brown spoke candidly this week about Neal’s transition inside — and sounded optimistic.

“He’s been fully bought in with the move,” Brown said, noting Neal’s work ethic and commitment during spring practices.

Brown emphasized Neal’s size and power, two traits that translate far better in the phone booth of guard play.

“There are not that many men as big as he is inside at guard and playing with better balance,” Brown added.

What makes guard a better fit for Neal

Speed rushers off the edge exposed Neal’s weaknesses in space — but inside, it’s about brute strength and short-area control.

Brown explained, “Can he create movement at the line of scrimmage? Keep the interior firm in pass protection? We’ve seen it.”

The team believes Neal can use his natural anchor to absorb bull rushes and carve open lanes in the run game.

In a way, it’s like moving a heavy piece of machinery from a tightrope to a flatbed truck — stability over speed.

A final shot to prove his worth

With Neal entering the final year of his rookie contract, this move feels like the team’s last attempt at salvaging his value.

Coaches Carm Bricillo and James Ferentz have been working closely with him this spring to develop better balance and footwork.

So far, the coaching staff has seen enough progress to believe the shift could unlock something that’s been dormant for years.

The Giants aren’t betting on stardom anymore — but even a solid starter on the inside would make this experiment worthwhile.

