Giants’ new star safety acquisition named a ‘bounce-back’ candidate

The New York Giants made a splash in free agency this offseason, signing veteran safety Jevón Holland to a $45.3 million deal.

It was a lofty price to pay for an established player at the safety position, however, Holland’s down play in 2024 might have made him more affordable than he otherwise would have been.

Giants’ Jevón Holland named a top bounce-back candidate

Pro Football Focus’s Dalton Wasserman views Holland as a bounce-back candidate following his subpar 2024 season. Now joining the New York Giants in 2025, Holland is in a perfect situation to return to form.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Miami let Holland walk in free agency after he posted a career-low 57.1 coverage grade in 2024,” Wasserman explained. “However, his 91.3 coverage grade since 2021 still ranks tied for fifth among qualified safeties, highlighting his overall consistency before last season.

“Holland thrives as a deep-roaming free safety in single-high coverages, a promising fit under new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, whose defense ranked sixth in single-high usage during the 2024 regular season.”

The Giants’ defensive scheme could be a perfect fit for Holland as he aims to bounce back from a slightly underwhelming 2024 season.

However, he did still manage to total a respectable 62 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, and four pass defenses. But he did not record an interception last season after snagging at least one in each of the three seasons prior.

Giants signed Holland at a value in 2025

Because he wasn’t at his best in 2024, the Giants signed Holland at a discount. The offseason prior, they did not feel it was worth paying Xavier McKinney the $17 million per season contract he received from the Packers. This offseason, though, adding Holland at $15 million per season seemed like good value.

Holland will combine with second-year safety Tyler Nubin to form a quality duo on the back end of the Giants’ defense.

Not only is Holland valuable for the play he brings to the field, but his leadership qualities should also benefit the rest of the players in the locker room.