Giants’ fourth-year safety can’t stop making plays at OTAs

The New York Giants are a little over halfway done with OTAs.

These crucial spring practices have given the coaching staff an early look at the roster as they prepare for training camp in July.

Among the standout performers through OTAs has been fourth-year safety Dane Belton.

Dane Belton has been a playmaker at Giants’ OTAs

Belton has constantly been around the football this spring. The Iowa product can’t stop making plays at OTAs.

In the first week of practices, he had two interceptions, both of which he took the other way for touchdowns.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Thursday morning, he had another interception, earning recognition from defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

“Dane (Belton) has been really good for us here early,” Bowen told the media. “Like he’s had a really good spring. Finding ways to get him on the field, what he can do for us to help us.”

Belton’s strong performance this spring should put the spotlight on him in the summer for a crucial training camp.

Belton could be a sneaky breakout candidate

Over the last three seasons, Belton has quietly developed into a quality player for Big Blue.

He hasn’t seen the field much, but when he has, Belton has made plays. The 6-foot-1 safety has been involved in nine turnovers through three seasons.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Belton has totaled five interceptions, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 11 pass defenses in his career.

Last season, due to injuries on the depth chart ahead of him, Belton played a career-high 42% of defensive snaps. This led to a career year with 56 total tackles, a career-high six pass defenses, and one interception.

Is there room for Belton in the Giants’ crowded secondary?

The Giants spent big on veteran safety Jevón Holland this offseason, pairing him with 2024 second-round pick Tyler Nubin. As a result, it’s going to be difficult for Belton to earn extended playing time this season.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

However, the Giants figure to get more creative this season on defense, which could help Belton get on the field in nickel and dime packages.

Regardless, it’s beneficial for Big Blue to know they have a quality rotational and reserve player in their defensive backfield.