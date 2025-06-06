Giants’ rookie quarterback just fell into a perfect situation

The New York Giants have no intention of rushing Jaxson Dart onto the field, but his NFL lessons have already begun.

On Thursday, the 25th overall pick endured a rough outing at practice, tossing an interception and having multiple passes swatted.

It wasn’t pretty — but it wasn’t supposed to be. The Giants want him to make every mistake now, not in October.

Dart is essentially redshirting his rookie season, learning the system and soaking up everything behind the scenes.

And while growing pains are unavoidable, the Giants believe Dart has landed in exactly the right place to develop.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jevon Holland sees something special brewing behind the scenes

Jevon Holland, one of the Giants’ major free agent additions this offseason, isn’t worried about Dart’s rocky start.

In fact, he sees the rookie quarterback as incredibly lucky to be surrounded by two strong veteran presences.

With Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston leading the way, Dart has a unique opportunity to learn from vastly different styles.

Holland described their mentorship as something deeper — more personal — than just film sessions and chalkboard talks.

“It’s almost second nature for those two,” Holland told Sirius XM, clearly impressed with how they’re leading by example.

Dart is learning from a Super Bowl champ and a fearless gunslinger

Wilson brings championship pedigree, professionalism, and preparation — qualities Dart can absorb just by watching his every move.

Winston, on the other hand, brings aggression and confidence — the kind of mentality that teaches when to gamble and when not to.

It’s like Dart’s standing in front of two mirrors: one reflects control and poise, the other, creativity and instinct.

Learning to balance those competing traits could be the key that unlocks Dart’s long-term NFL potential under Brian Daboll.

Holland made it clear that both vets “speak life into everybody around them,” which includes their young understudy.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brian Daboll is playing the long game with his rookie QB

Daboll knows the value of patience with quarterbacks, especially those entering the league with mechanical flaws or raw instincts.

He’s not trying to turn Dart into a finished product by September — he’s giving him time to grow slowly and quietly.

That means no immediate pressure, no thrown-to-the-wolves mentality, and no distractions from constant media speculation.

It’s exactly the kind of nurturing environment that successful NFL quarterbacks have benefitted from in the past.

And with Dart already learning from early misfires in practice, the mental reps may be more valuable than the throws themselves.

This is the season to make every mistake that won’t count

The Giants drafted Dart knowing he was a project — not a plug-and-play prospect, but one who needs polish and time.

In many ways, this year is about rewiring everything and stripping down bad habits that wouldn’t survive in the pros.

There will be more interceptions, more broken plays, and more moments of doubt — but those are all part of the process.

What matters is that Dart is surrounded by leaders who can guide, correct, and inspire without undermining his confidence.

As Holland put it best: “You have to raise the youth.” And this season, the Giants are raising Dart the right way.

