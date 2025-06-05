Did the Giants demote former 1st round corner to the second team?

The New York Giants are heading into the summer with something they haven’t had in a while — genuine optimism.

They’re deeper, tougher, and more aggressive on defense after a busy offseason that poured resources into the secondary.

But not everyone’s riding the same wave of confidence at OTAs, and that includes a player who once was their future.

Deonte Banks, the former first-round pick, was working with the second team during Thursday’s open practice session.

While it may seem minor in June, the message behind that switch carries some serious weight heading into camp.

Giants made big-time upgrades across the board

General manager Joe Schoen wasn’t shy this offseason, especially when it came to fixing a defense that often bent and broke.

He added Abdul Carter and Darius Alexander to the defensive line — two violent, fast rookies with clear starting potential.

Then came the secondary money: over $100 million combined for Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland in free agency.

These weren’t just depth additions — these were culture resets aimed at building something sustainable and aggressive.

And when you spend like that on defense, there’s not much room left for underachieving starters from past regimes.

Banks struggled last year and coaches took notice

Banks‘ second season season had flashes, but the flaws became too difficult to ignore as the year dragged on.

He gave up 689 yards and six touchdowns while recording eight pass breakups across 788 defensive snaps.

Even more frustrating than the production was the perceived effort — or lack thereof — in critical moments.

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen wasn’t shy about demanding more, and now he’s forcing Banks to earn his way back.

That kind of reset may sting, but it’s also how winning rosters push talent to either evolve or fade away.

The rise of Cor’Dale Flott creates competition

With Banks moved to the second team, third-year corner Cor’Dale Flott took over first-team reps on the outside.

Flott is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has steadily carved out a bigger role with each season.

Last year, he allowed just 347 yards and one touchdown while nabbing a pick over 666 total defensive snaps.

Though he played 62 snaps in the slot, he was primarily stationed out wide, where he logged 523 reps.

He didn’t just tread water — he produced, and that’s what the Giants seem to be rewarding during OTAs.

This position battle could bring out the best in both

Sometimes a benching feels like punishment, but this one might serve as motivation for a player who needs it badly.

If Banks responds the right way, the competition with Flott could sharpen both corners before the season even begins.

The Giants are building a defense that thrives on accountability and hunger, not past draft status or empty potential.

And right now, Banks finds himself in unfamiliar territory — not guaranteed anything and staring at a steep hill.

That kind of urgency could be exactly what he needs to turn things around and win back the trust of his coaches.

