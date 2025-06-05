Giants’ new defensive tackle nowhere to be found in OTAs

The New York Giants returned to the field for another round of open OTA practices, but something felt off the moment drills began.

While teammates went through warmups, third-round rookie Darius Alexander was present — yet noticeably missing something important.

No helmet. No reps. Just standing off to the side as coaches moved through individual drills and team sessions, Pat Leonard of the NYDN reported.

It’s a strange image when you consider how hyped the Giants have been about his arrival since draft night.

And stranger still that head coach Brian Daboll refused to provide any clarity on why Alexander wasn’t participating.

Why Alexander was expected to start fast in New York

Alexander came into the Giants’ building with the physical profile and production to play meaningful snaps from day one.

At Toledo, he logged 630 defensive snaps in 2023, finishing with 37 pressures, four sacks, and 27 total tackles.

His motor doesn’t shut off — and paired next to Dexter Lawrence, he’s supposed to help take the trenches up a level.

Alexander is already 24 years old, which gives him a more pro-ready body and mindset than most incoming rookies.

The idea wasn’t to slowly develop him behind veterans — it was to throw him into the fire and let him shine.

A quiet pause, not a red flag — at least for now

The Giants haven’t said much, but there’s no indication yet that Alexander’s OTA absence is injury-related or serious.

This early in the summer, a cautious approach is normal, especially with players expected to shoulder a major workload.

Veterans get “maintenance days” all the time, and rookies sometimes need brief resets while adjusting to the pro pace.

But the silence from Daboll adds just enough intrigue to stir some light concern among fans and media alike.

When a player shows up without a helmet, it’s like a race car parked in the pit — something needs a check.

Defensive line could still be elite with or without him

What’s clear is the Giants’ defensive line has real teeth this year, with or without Alexander taking every practice rep.

Dexter Lawrence continues to anchor the front, and there’s no shortage of rotation options to keep pressure constant.

Adding Alexander to the mix, especially if he’s healthy and available by training camp, raises the group’s ceiling.

The Giants quietly built one of the more intriguing defensive fronts in the NFC with speed, size, and violent hands.

And while one OTA absence is hardly enough to sound alarms, every detail matters when trying to build a contender.

Could this turn into a bigger story — or just vanish?

If Alexander returns next week and begins ramping up, this whole narrative likely disappears like smoke in the wind.

But if his absence stretches into minicamp or training camp, the whispers could start turning into louder questions.

New York desperately needs its draft picks to hit — and Alexander was one of the more critical selections this year.

For now, there’s no reason to panic, but the spotlight will stay on him until answers arrive or his helmet’s back on.

