Giants leaving the door open for kicker competition this summer

The New York Giants might have a dilemma on special teams.

Veteran kicker Graham Gano is expected to return to his starting position after missing seven games last season due to injuries.

However, after two injury-plagued seasons in a row, running it back with Gano could be a risk. That’s why the Giants are leaving the door open for a kicker competition this summer.

Giants reportedly leaving the door open for a kicker competition

According to Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post, Giants special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial is leaving the door open for Jude McAtamney to compete with Gano this summer.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

“My takeaway from #Giants STC Michael Ghobrial: He praised Graham Gano for returning to his top-notch form late last season but left the door open for a kicking competition with Jude McAtamney this summer,” Dunleavy reported on X.

McAtmney spent last season with the Giants primarily on their practice squad. He appeared in one regular season game and converted one field goal from 31 yards.

Could Graham Gano lose his job as the Giants’ kicker?

At 38 years old, Gano is entering the twilight of his career. Over the last two seasons, he has appeared in just 18 games as injuries have kept him off the field.

Now seemingly back at full strength, Gano will attempt to return to form this summer. However, if he struggles, or if the injury bug bites again, the door will be opened for competition.

The Giants need reliability from their kicker position and Gano has not provided that over the last two years. At 25 years old, McAtmney is the younger, cheaper alternative.

Releasing Gano this summer could save the Giants $4.4 million in salary cap savings. That will become relevant if he does not perform up to snuff during training camp.

The Giants’ battle forming at kicker will be one to keep an eye on as training camp approaches.