Giants’ backup run-stuffer has elevated his game in recent weeks

New York Giants defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson has begun to turn the corner in recent weeks, becoming a big part of what has been an impressive defensive unit for the majority of the season.

Robinson has been a force against the run of late

A free agency signing this past offseason, Robinson has found his footing late in the season, ushering in two straight dominant performances against the run.

In Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints, Robinson shined despite a 24-6 Giants defeat, recording eight tackles against the run, tying with Jason Pinnock for the team lead.

In addition, Robinson finished with the best run-stop percentage at 31.8% per Pro Football Focus. Those eight tackles tie a season-high for Robinson, as he also recorded eight tackles in New York’s exhilarating win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 14.

The Giants will need Robinson to perform well in tough Week 16 matchup

Heading into a tough Week 16 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day, Robinson has been limited in practice this week due to a back injury. Philadelphia is eighth in the NFL in rushing yards per game with 128.3 yards. Conversely, the Giants rank 29th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game with 131.6, meaning Robinson’s availability will be key heading into a tough divisional matchup.

Robinson and the Giants will look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive in Week 16. With their season on the line, stopping the run will be key to beating the Super Bowl-contending Eagles, otherwise, they will need a Christmas miracle to pull off the win. Kickoff is set for 4:30 pm on Christmas Day (FOX).