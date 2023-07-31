Giants’ backup center tears triceps during training camp

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are navigating through their training camp with the primary aim of avoiding significant injuries. However, they suffered a setback on Sunday afternoon when backup center JC Hassenauer sustained a triceps tear during practice.

Training Camp Injury Updates: JC Hassenauer Out with Triceps Tear

Hassenauer, a product of Alabama, initially joined the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018. His career journey led him to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he completed 694 offensive steps and conceded 12 pressures. The 27-year-old backup offensive lineman has amassed 545 total snaps at center and 147 at left guard.

The Giants had planned to offer Hassenauer an opportunity to secure a roster spot as a reserve. This came as Ben Bredeson and rookie John Michael-Schmitz have dominated the first-team work at center since the beginning of camp.

The Giants’ Plan B: Bredeson and Michael-Schmitz

Bredeson is more than capable of filling the position, and Big Blue will likely included him in the first team to prepare for any unforeseen circumstances. However, Michael-Schmitz is projected to be the starting center for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

With Hassenauer potentially facing a lengthy spell on the injured reserve list, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Giants sought another depth piece to enhance competition in the trenches over the next few weeks leading up to the regular season.

Potential Reinforcements for the Giants

There are a few experienced veterans on the market, such as Matt Skura, who has previously spent time with the Giants, as well as Justin Britt and Rodney Hudson. Former Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones is also available, although he might be a pricier acquisition. However, the Giants may not require that level of quality, given that they expect JMS to take the starting role moving forward.