Giants’ young pass-rusher could be headed to injured reserve

The New York Giants‘ journey to Buffalo in Week 6 comes with its share of hurdles. The team grapples with a decimated offensive line, and their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, is ruled out due to a neck injury.

Injuries Continue to Haunt Ojulari

Adding to the Giants’ woes, young pass rusher Azeez Ojulari is anticipated to sit out the impending game. The third-year outside linebacker from Georgia might be on a trajectory toward the injured reserve list. This season has seen Ojulari combat a slew of injuries. After wrestling with a hamstring problem a few weeks back, he sustained an ankle injury in the Week 5 clash against the Miami Dolphins, restricting him to just 23 snaps.

While Ojulari has recorded five pressures this season during his 95 snaps—all against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4—he significantly trails his last year’s performance. The 23-year-old had logged 20 pressures and six sacks over 252 snaps the previous year, but injuries played spoilsport, keeping him on the sidelines often. Given this pattern, it might be apt to tag Ojulari with the label “injury-prone”, highlighting his sporadic availability on the field.

Giants’ Pass Rush: An Overview

The Giants’ pass rush hasn’t been firing on all cylinders this year, amassing just 64 pressures and six sacks. The team’s interior defender, Dexter Lawrence, is at the forefront with 18 pressures, closely followed by Leonard Williams with 11. Kayvon Thibodeaux, the second-year outside linebacker, has contributed with 10 pressures and four sacks. The onus now is on the Giants to muster a compelling performance against Buffalo, particularly given the prowess of quarterback Josh Allen.

For the upcoming game, the Giants might rely on veteran Jihad Ward to fortify the edge. However, Ward’s recent stats don’t inspire much confidence. He ranks among the Giants’ least effective edge-rushers this season, having managed just three pressures from 57 pass-rush snaps.