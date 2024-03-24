Giants’ available cap space after restructuring Dexter Lawrence’s contract

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants pulled off a shrewd move that helps their salary cap situation immensely in 2024.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Giants restructured star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence’s contract, giving them wiggle room on the books.

The Giants have restructured DT Dexter Lawrence’s contract by converting $10M of his base salary into a signing bonus.



The move creates $7.5M in 2024 cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 21, 2024

Lawrence was originally slated to make $16 million this upcoming season. Thanks to the reworked deal, the Giants will save big.

Giants win big without cheating Dexter Lawrence after he balled out in 2023

The 2023 Second-team All-Pro tackle earned every penny of the money he brought in last year and that which he will take home in 2024. He had 4.5 sacks and two passes defended on the campaign.

Pro Football Focus gave him an otherworldly 92.9 player grade for his efforts.

Bleacher Report’s Joseph Zucker reported that the Giants only had $2 million available ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft before making the Lawrence decision.

What can the Giants do with their increased cap space?

With $9.5 million now at their disposal, the Giants can look to make another splash in the free agent market, execute a favorable trade, and further fortify their roster this offseason.

New York has already made several marquee free agent signings, including outside linebacker Brian Burns, quarterback Drew Lock, and running back Devin Singletary. Both sides of the football look much different, and can continue to see positive change should the front office opt to bolster another area of need.