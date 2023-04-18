Giants are facing a problem with Saquon Barkley

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) scores a rushing touchdown during the first half against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have hit a roadblock with franchise running back Saquon Barkley. After failing to agree to a long-term contract extension by the end of the season, the Giants placed the franchise tag on Barkley this offseason. According to ESPN, Barkley is “unhappy” with the tag, evidenced by his decision to skip out on the Giants’ voluntary practices at the start of their offseason programming.

Saquon Barkley has been absent from the start of the Giants’ off-season programming as he has left his franchise tender unsigned. Head coach Brian Daboll recently clarified that Barkley is “not contractually allowed in the building until he signs his franchise tender or the two sides have a contract in place,” per Madelyn Burke.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Barkley “doesn’t intend to sign anytime soon, either.” How long his holdout lasts is uncertain, though, as Raanan explains, “That leaves open the possibility of skipping the entire spring, mandatory minicamp and potentially training camp. He would not be subject to fines because he hasn’t signed the tag.”

Barkley is ‘unhappy’ with the tag, a team source told ESPN in recent weeks. That is not likely to change unless there is an agreement on a lucrative long-term deal that pays him among the top running backs. Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN

HC Brian Daboll does not seem to be worried by Barkley’s absence from the start of OTAs. “They are voluntary,” Daboll said. “It’s April 17th. We’ve got a long way to go here.”

Despite skipping voluntary practices, Barkley did attend QB Daniel Jones’ organized training with teammates out in Arizona last week. “He’s a great teammate and a great friend,” Jones said of Barkley. “I’ll support him through it all.”

Jones acknowledged “there’s a business side to all of this,” but explained that “everyone has a tremendous amount of respect and understands that piece of it. We’re all mature.”

While those inside the building may be unbothered by Barkley’s decision to skip the start of OTAs, the situation has become a bit of a spectacle on social media.

The Giants do not seem totally worried by Barkley’s decision to skip voluntary workouts. However, with the franchise tender still unsigned, Barkley’s imminent future with the team does seem to be a bit murky. There is “no outstanding offer right now,” per Giants general manager Joe Schoen. With training camp right around the corner, New York may want tow work quickly to find a solution for their “unhappy” superstar.