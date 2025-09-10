Giants’ Andrew Thomas injury update doesn’t screem confidence

The New York Giants need Andrew Thomas on the field more than ever, but Wednesday’s injury update painted a concerning picture.

Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Thomas wouldn’t practice, citing it as part of his “ramp plan” toward eventual full participation.

Caution or bad news in disguise?

The Giants remain hopeful Thomas can practice later this week, but the lack of early reps feels discouraging.

If he can’t reach a full workload by Friday, it’s nearly impossible to envision him surviving four quarters in Dallas.

The Cowboys bring one of the NFL’s most relentless pass rushes, and an underprepared left tackle could put Russell Wilson in danger.

The Giants must weigh the short-term risk of rushing Thomas back against the long-term need to keep him healthy.

James Hudson’s shaky fill-in role

If Thomas isn’t ready, fans may be forced to watch James Hudson survive on an island once again.

Hudson allowed six pressures in Week 1, quickly exposing why his $12 million contract felt like a questionable investment.

The Giants’ offense looked paralyzed at times, with Wilson unable to settle into a rhythm behind collapsing protection.

For a team already battling inconsistency in the trenches, Hudson starting again would feel like déjà vu for frustrated fans.

The ripple effect on the offense

Thomas’ absence doesn’t just impact Wilson’s protection — it disrupts the running game and the overall offensive balance.

Without him, running lanes shrink, forcing Tyrone Tracy into clogged gaps and leaving the Giants one-dimensional against even half-decent defenses.

It’s hard to sustain drives when the left side of the line consistently loses ground before the ball is even snapped.

Giants can’t afford more setbacks

The Giants’ margin for error is already thin after a disappointing Week 1 loss to Washington that exposed familiar flaws.

Against Dallas, a stingy opponent with a good offense, they’ll need every possible advantage just to keep the game competitive.

Having Thomas back would provide stability, leadership, and a much-needed confidence boost to a unit that remains unsettled.

Instead, the offense could again find itself built on shaky ground, with Wilson forced to improvise instead of execute.

Waiting game continues

The Giants insist Thomas’ ramp-up is precautionary, but until he practices fully, skepticism will hover over his availability.

Relying on Hudson again would be a dangerous gamble, one that could put the season at risk before it truly begins.

For now, everything hinges on the final two practice days — and whether Thomas can finally prove he’s ready to return.