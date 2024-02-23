Giants among the teams speculated to be interested in trading up for a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft

Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are expected to be interested in the 2024 NFL Draft class’s top quarterback prospects this offseason. However, holding the No. 6 overall pick in the draft order, landing a quarterback in this draft will be easier said than done. If New York wants to get one of the top quarterbacks in the class, they likely need to trade up.

NFL Insider Daniel Jeremiah recently shared some insight on the Giants’ quarterback situation during his annual conference call about the NFL Combine. He believes Big Blue is not only interested in drafting a quarterback but that they might also be interested in trading up to land one of the top prospects.

Daniel Jeremiah believes the Giants are searching for a quarterback

Despite signing Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract last offseason, many around the league believe they are ready to move on from their quarterback and reset the position. Jeremiah is among those who believe the Giants will look to get out of Jones’ contract this offseason:

“I would not rule that out,” he said of the team trading up to draft a new quarterback this offseason. “I know you’ve got one more year of Daniel Jones before they can kind of get out of that contract, but I think that would be something that would be very much in play.”

There has been plenty of speculation in recent weeks from connected NFL reporters regarding the Giants’ quarterback position. They are widely believed to be on the hunt for a new quarterback this offseason — at least to serve as a backup for the injury-prone Daniel Jones. Someone as well-connected as Jeremiah only adds more fuel to the fire.

Jeremiah predicts what it would take for the Giants to move up in the draft:

During his conference call, Jeremiah said the Giants would have to package three second-round picks with No. 6 overall in a trade with the Patriots to move up to No. 3:

“It’s a steep price to pay — a little bit of a premium there — but you can get up to No. 3 with the ammunition that they have,” Jeremiah told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

The Giants hold two second-round picks in this year’s draft after acquiring the Seahawks’ No. 47 overall selection in exchange for Leonard Williams at the trade deadline. They could package both of those Round 2 picks, along with a 2024 second-round selection, and move up to No. 3 for a quarterback.

However, such a deal is contingent on whether or not the Patriots would be willing to move down in the draft. They too have a need at quarterback and will have an opportunity to draft one of the class’s top three prospects if they stick and pick at No. 3 overall. But there is speculation that New England could address this need in free agency, creating an opportunity for the Giants to move up in the draft.

Inversely, the Giants might find more value in keeping their draft picks. They currently hold four top-100 selections, including three top-50 selections. They could stick and pick with those selections, completely rebuilding their roster and setting themselves up for far more success in 2024.

However, the quarterback is the most valuable position in all of sports. Without a solid signal-caller under center, most teams are doomed to fail. Because of this, the Giants may be willing to sacrifice some of their assets in order to move up in the draft and land their next franchise quarterback.