Giants drafting QB early is reportedly ‘on the table, if not the preference’

The New York Giants have a difficult decision to make at quarterback this offseason. They signed Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million deal just last offseason, but could already be making moves to replace him this offseason.

Despite having Jones locked into such a lucrative deal, the Giants have been linked to many of the 2024 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospects. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants will be adding a quarterback this offseason, and “grabbing one early in the draft is, at the very least, on the table, if not the preference.”

The Giants are reportedly considering taking a quarterback early in the draft

At his last two press conferences, Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters that the “expectation” is for Jones to be the team’s starting quarterback in 2024 if he is healthy. However, he also told reporters that the team “will address the position” this offseason.

While this comment could mean that the Giants will go into free agency and bring in a veteran backup, it also leaves the door open for them to draft a quarterback this offseason.

Raanan’s recent report served as an update on Jones’ injury status. Jones told Raanan that his recovery is “going well” and that his goal is to be back for the start of training camp. However, Raanan noted that Jones “may not have a lot of time.”

“Jones wants to be patient, but he may not have a lot of time,” Raanan wrote. “The Giants will add a quarterback this offseason, and grabbing one early in the draft is, at the very least, on the table, if not the preference.”

Currently holding the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, the Giants are within striking distance of the class’ top quarterback prospects. At least four quarterbacks are expected to go inside the top 15 picks this year.

A recent report from Paul Schwartz of The New York Post seems to corroborate Raanan’s report of the Giants’ interest in adding a quarterback this offseason:

“The Giants will add a quarterback in free agency who is seen as more than a career backup, and they are considering all sorts of scenarios to add a quarterback in the draft,” Schwartz wrote. “The Giants understand Jones is a medical concern.”

Jones played in only six games this past season after his campaign was cut short by a season-ending ACL tear in Week 9. He threw just two touchdowns with six interceptions in those six games, however, leaving his standing as the team’s future starter in question.