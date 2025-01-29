Giants already seem locked in on drafting polarizing quarterback

Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The Giants have been linked to Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders for months, and general manager Joe Schoen’s latest comments only further reinforce the likelihood that he could be their pick at No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Schoen had nothing but glowing remarks about Sanders, further fueling speculation that the team is locked in on him as their future franchise quarterback.

“He’s a great kid,” Schoen said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “Really good personality. Football smart. It was good getting the meeting. He’s had a really good career in Colorado, and obviously, look forward to getting to know all those guys the rest of the process.”

Of course, Schoen isn’t about to tip his hand entirely, but there’s been little indication that the Giants are seriously considering anyone else. While there has been some outside speculation about Miami’s Cam Ward or even Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss, nearly every report has linked New York to Sanders.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A Consistent Connection

The Giants have been thorough in their evaluation of Sanders. Team executives have attended multiple Colorado games and practices, and Sanders himself attended the Shrine Bowl in late January, using the event to meet with teams rather than participate in on-field activities.

Meanwhile, Ward skipped the Shrine Bowl and opted to wait until the scouting combine in Indianapolis later this month to engage with teams. The difference in approach is notable—Sanders has already begun the process of forging relationships with NFL decision-makers, while Ward is keeping his options open for now.

Schoen has made it clear that the Giants will explore all their options, but it’s hard to ignore just how much attention they’ve given to Sanders. “Yeah, we’re gonna be open to anything,” Schoen said. “We’re in a good position sitting at 3 with the players that are available. By process of elimination, we know we’re gonna get a good player regardless of what happens in the next couple of months, we know there’s gonna be a really good player there.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why Sanders Makes Sense for the Giants

Sanders’ resume speaks for itself. The 22-year-old quarterback had an outstanding 2024 campaign at Colorado, throwing for 4,133 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 74% of his passes. He also showcased some mobility, adding 305 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

While there are some concerns about his pocket awareness and pressure-to-sack ratio, Sanders has already demonstrated the ability to operate a pro-style offense under former NFL coach Pat Shurmur. He’s the most accurate quarterback in the class and has the intelligence and poise to step in and be a steady presence for a team that desperately needs an upgrade at the position.

With Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll both on the hot seat, passing on a quarterback would be a massive gamble. The Giants simply can’t afford to run it back with a stopgap solution at QB, and with Sanders sitting there as an obvious choice, it would be a shock if they went in a different direction.



