Giants’ Adoree’ Jackson will be under the spotlight in difficult Week 4 matchup

Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) reacts after a play against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter during a wild card game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Giants prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, one player who will be under the spotlight is veteran cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. While Jackson has shown flashes of brilliance, there have been some concerns about his performance, particularly in the slot.

Adoree’ Jackson is struggling to transition to slot cornerback

Since transitioning to the slot, Jackson has encountered significant challenges. His overall Pro Football Focus grade of 53.6 reflects this struggle.

He has allowed the third-highest yards among all cornerbacks, and his yards per completion allowed has reached a career-high of 15.5. His lack of experience in the slot is evident, having only 40 out of 347 coverage snaps played in that position during the 2022 season. This could be a factor in his underwhelming performance thus far.

A difficult matchup against the Seahawks

In the Giants’ previous meeting with Seattle, Jackson made an impression early on. A forced fumble against wide receiver Tyler Lockett set up a touchdown drive, endorsing his playmaking abilities. Throughout the game, he accumulated five combined tackles, a pass deflection, and a forced fumble.

Despite these notable contributions, Jackson’s performance in coverage left much to be desired. Lockett managed to beat Jackson for a touchdown reception and finished the game with 63 yards. Lockett’s contributions would’ve been greater if he didn’t drop a 33-yard pass after beating Jackson once again.

With Lockett primarily lining up outside of the slot, there is the possibility that fellow rookie Tre Hawkins III may be tasked with handling this matchup. However, considering Jackson’s struggles in coverage, Seattle could choose to exploit him with Lockett once again.

A new weapon in Seattle’s lineup could pose a threat

A player to watch would be Seahawks rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who primarily operates as their slot receiver. Smith-Njigba has been off to a slow start; however, if Jackson continues to struggle, he could have a breakout performance and pose a significant challenge to the Giants’ defense.

Since the start of the season, Jackson has received an overall PFF grade of 52.7 and has given up 201 passing yards, a touchdown, and a targeted passer rate of 114.8. These statistics highlight the need for improvement in his coverage abilities. With the potential of facing an enthusiastic rookie who is eager to make an impact, it is crucial for Jackson to elevate his game and prove his worth.

The Giants need more from Jackson

Although Jackson has struggled recently, it is important to remember his performances that showcased his potential and value to Big Blue. One such standout moment was his exceptional display in the 2022 Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings where he managed to limit superstar Justin Jefferson to just seven receptions for 47 yards. The Giants need to see that version of Jackson resurface in Week 4.

As Jackson enters this must-win matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, his performance in coverage will be closely scrutinized. While he has shown the ability to make impactful plays throughout his career, his consistency and ability to hold his own against hungry rookies like Smith-Njigba will be vital.

The Giants need to see the version of Jackson that locks down star receivers and makes game-changing plays. As Big Blue seeks success, the team’s hopes rely on Jackson’s ability to rise to the challenge and deliver a performance that will solidify his position as a key asset to their secondary.