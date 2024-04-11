Giants add wide receiver/special teams asset to one-year contract

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

After once again sporting one of the worst special teams units in the NFL, the New York Giants have made a few changes this off-season to the coaching staff and personnel.

This week, the team announced that they signed Miles Boykin to a one-year contract worth $1.3 million with 117K guaranteed.

The Giants Are Upgrading Their Special Teams Slowly

Boykin is essentially a veteran minimum player, a contract that will spark competition on special teams and at depth receiver. Last season, Boykin only garnered four targets with three receptions, totaling 17 yards.

However, he’s far more prominent in the special teams unit. The 6’4″ receiver played a career-high 316 special team snaps last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, providing substantial value as a gunner on the punt team.

With solid speed and physical attributes, Boykin could be an asset on special teams, and with the new NFL kickoff coverage rules, which are expected to increase the number of returns, having speed off the edge will be a priority.

Last season, the Giants also grabbed Gunner Olszewski from the Steelers, who averaged 11.9 yards per return on 23 punts, even bringing one for a touchdown.

The Giants have been looking for more special team support over the past few years, but Olszewski and Boykin are two solid players who should contribute to their improvement in 2024.