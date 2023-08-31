Giants add developmental CB with elite athleticism to their practice squad

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have made another change to their practice squad, adding depth in their secondary. New York signed CB Kaleb Hayes, a freakishly athletic rookie out of BYU. Hayes will join the practice squad as a developmental talent, providing Big Blue with another athlete in their defensive backfield.

Giants add athletic CB to practice squad

Hayes went undrafted in this year’s draft after a five-year collegiate career. The converted high school quarterback transitioned to the defensive side of the ball at the start of his collegiate career, playing cornerback for the Oregon State Beavers. Despite leading the Beavers with eight pass breakups and 44 tackles in 12 games (eight starts) in 2018, Hayes struggled to earn a regular spot in the starting lineup.

After sitting out the shortened 2020 season, Hayes transferred to BYU for a new beginning in 2021. He started 10 games in each of the two seasons he spent with BYU. In his final season, Hayes totaled 41 tackles and a team-high seven pass breakups in 12 games for the Cougars.

Hayes went undrafted despite possessing elite athleticism. He posted a 9.75 relative athletic score (RAS) at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. Hayes ran a blazing-fast 4.33s 40-yard dash, making him one of the fastest players in the entire draft class.

The Giants signed Hayes to the practice squad after waiving DB Zyon Gilbert with an injury settlement. Hayes will now add depth to Big Blue’s practice squad, aiming to serve as an insurance option in the team’s secondary which is currently brimming with talent.