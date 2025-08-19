Giants activate star offensive tackle just in time for preseason finale

The New York Giants’ offensive line has been a pleasant surprise so far, holding strong through their opening preseason action.

Now they just received a major boost with Andrew Thomas officially activated from the physically unable to perform list this week.

For a team desperate to keep its franchise quarterback protected, Thomas’ return feels like plugging the final piece into place.

Why Thomas changes everything

Thomas has been working carefully on the side this offseason, gradually proving his health and ramping up for live action.

Last season was a frustrating one for him, limited to only six games and 416 total snaps due to a lingering foot injury.

On 261 pass protection reps, he allowed 16 pressures and four sacks — numbers below his usual high standards when fully healthy.

It was clear his injury sapped strength and consistency, keeping him from playing like the cornerstone left tackle he typically is.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Durability remains the key question

Since entering the league, Thomas has played over 1,000 snaps just once, showing durability is still his biggest hurdle ahead.

The Giants are hopeful 2025 becomes his second full campaign, because their offensive fortunes remain tightly tied to his availability.

A healthy Thomas completely changes the complexion of the unit, giving them a steady blindside protector who elevates the entire group.

Without him, the line feels like a house missing its foundation — shaky, vulnerable, and prone to collapse when stressed.

Other offensive reinforcements arriving

The Giants also announced that Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo would return to practice on Tuesday, bringing added offensive depth.

Nabers, the explosive rookie receiver, offers game-breaking speed and separation ability that could immediately change New York’s passing attack.

Meanwhile, Skattebo gives the backfield a versatile rookie, bringing toughness and balance behind an improving offensive line that needs options.

Pairing these young playmakers with a healthy Thomas creates an environment where Russell Wilson can operate without constant chaos.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why this matters moving forward

It’s rare to call a left tackle the most important player outside the quarterback, but Thomas makes a legitimate case for that.

When he’s on the field, the Giants’ offense simply functions differently — there’s more confidence, more time, and more creativity.

If durability holds, the Giants’ offensive line could transform from liability into one of the team’s greatest strengths this season.