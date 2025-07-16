Giants’ 7th-round physical freak tight end could steal a roster spot

The New York Giants have taken a curious approach under general manager Joe Schoen, drafting three tight ends in just four years.

Their latest gamble is Thomas Fidone out of Nebraska, a player whose journey already feels like a football novel waiting to be written.

Fidone’s potential stands out despite rocky path

Fidone was once the top-ranked high school tight end in the country, drawing hype that stretched far beyond Nebraska’s borders.

Two devastating ACL tears nearly derailed everything, threatening to turn promise into what-if memories before he even left college.

Yet, here he is at 22, standing 6-foot-6 with a massive catch radius, fighting for a roster spot and turning heads with every stride.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce’s praise could mean everything

This offseason, Fidone attended Tight Ends University — a summit hosted by Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen, and George Kittle.

It’s the kind of stage where rising talents get humbled or crowned, and Fidone clearly left an impression on the game’s best.

“Kelce gave me some pretty cool compliments out of the blue,” Fidone told Omaha’s KETV. “He said I was extremely athletic and moved really well.”

That’s not exactly small talk coming from perhaps the greatest tight end to ever play the game.

Low production but big upside in college days

Last season at Nebraska, Fidone caught 36 passes on 47 targets for 373 yards, though he didn’t manage a touchdown.

Blame that more on the Cornhuskers’ sluggish passing game than on Fidone’s skill set, which still flashes at every opportunity.

His clean breaks at the top of routes were singled out by Kelce — proof that Fidone has subtleties in his game most casual fans overlook.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Giants have a crowded tight end room

New York’s tight end group already features Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger, and Chris Manhertz, all of whom also attended the star-studded summit.

That makes Fidone’s battle for a roster spot more complicated, but also a test that might carve him into the player many once projected.

Joe Schoen hasn’t cut any rookie draft pick yet, which gives Fidone a potential edge if he shows flashes during training camp.

A camp star could emerge in New York

For Fidone, this summer is everything.

He’s healthy, he’s motivated, and he just got a nod from a Hall of Famer — that’s like fuel thrown onto a small fire that could explode.

If he capitalizes on his raw athletic gifts, the Giants might have found an unexpected weapon who could torment linebackers for years.

The Giants are clearly hoping that Thomas Fidone’s combination of size, athleticism, and polish turns into something special.

If Travis Kelce’s compliments mean anything, the New York front office might have snagged a mid-round gem.

Whether he beats out veterans this summer or forces his way onto the field by sheer talent, Fidone is shaping up as one of the most intriguing storylines to watch.





