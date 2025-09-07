Giants 6, Commanders 21: Good news and bad news from a Week 1 disaster

The New York Giants entered Week 1 against Washington with optimism, but those expectations quickly unraveled in ugly fashion.

Instead of showing signs of a revamped contender, the Giants were overwhelmed by a superior Commanders squad, losing 21–6 on Sunday.

Offensive line fails at the worst possible time

The biggest storyline was once again the offensive line, which completely collapsed against Washington’s relentless front seven pressure.

The Giants allowed eight quarterback hits, two sacks, and seven tackles for loss, leaving the offense stagnant and hopelessly one-dimensional.

Running lanes disappeared almost instantly, with the Giants mustering just 74 rushing yards and averaging a paltry 3.2 yards per attempt.

Pass protection wasn’t any better, forcing rushed throws and preventing any rhythm from developing between Russell Wilson and his playmakers.

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Malik Nabers provides a lone bright spot

If there was one offensive silver lining, it was wide receiver Malik Nabers, who managed 71 yards on five catches.

Still, even Nabers’ flashes weren’t enough to mask the dysfunction, as New York’s offense looked disconnected and lacking creativity throughout.

Nabers created separation consistently, but Wilson rarely had time to deliver the ball cleanly against Washington’s collapsing pocket pressure.

The Giants depend on Nabers to elevate their passing attack, yet even his talent couldn’t overcome the unit’s glaring deficiencies up front.

Defense breaks under Washington’s balance

Defensively, the Giants couldn’t slow Washington’s balance, as the Commanders carved them up with explosive plays and timely conversions.

The secondary held up in spurts, but the pass rush never dictated the game the way Brian Daboll envisioned this offseason.

Washington’s offensive rhythm highlighted the gap between a team executing efficiently and one searching desperately for an identity in Week 1.

The Giants’ defense wasn’t atrocious, but without offensive support, it quickly wore down and surrendered key drives that sealed the game.

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Injuries pile on an already concerning performance

As if the loss wasn’t enough, the Giants also suffered some injury scares that could impact future weeks significantly.

Linebacker Micah McFadden exited with a right ankle injury, though x-rays came back negative — a sigh of relief for New York.

Still, McFadden will likely miss several weeks, weakening a linebacker corps already thin on experienced depth heading into the season.

Star pass rusher Brian Burns also had his right foot taped, though the issue appeared minor, much like Jermaine Eluemunor’s discomfort.

Quarterback questions already on the horizon

If this offensive trend continues, it won’t be long before calls grow louder for rookie Jaxson Dart to see real snaps.

Wilson is on a short-term contract, and with protection crumbling, it’s fair to wonder how long the leash will truly be.

The Giants clearly view Dart as the future, and a stagnant, unproductive offense may accelerate his timeline faster than originally planned.

Week 1 was supposed to mark a fresh beginning, but instead, it spotlighted old problems that continue to haunt this franchise.