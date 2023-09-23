Giants: 49ers linebacker takes shot at Daniel Jones

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants faced a grueling defeat against the San Francisco 49ers this past Thursday night. Though they kept pace until the third quarter, the final score of 30–12 tells a tale of their uphill battle. Particularly, quarterback Daniel Jones seemed beleaguered against the formidable San Francisco pass rush, given the Giants’ porous offensive line, which resembled “swiss cheese.”

Jones’ stats were underwhelming, with only 137 passing yards and five on the ground, attracting some pointed critiques from San Francisco’s defensive players. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was especially candid, insinuating Jones might not be worth his substantial paycheck.

“A lot of people who make all that money don’t even deserve it. I think they took a chance (when they paid him). I mean, he’s not bad. And if you ain’t got nothing better,” Dre Greenlaw commented.

49ers’ Defense Weighs In

In addition to Greenlaw, other players, some preferring to remain anonymous, joined the chorus, expressing their views on Jones, who, to his credit, faced a series of adversities on the field. Emphasizing the prowess of the 49ers’ defense, they attributed their victory to the team’s discipline and physicality, attributes they felt the Giants lacked during the game.

“The dude did not want to throw the ball,” an unnamed 49ers defender told Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Early on, you could tell it wasn’t gonna happen. Everything was a checkdown. At that point, we knew what time it was.”

Giants’ Defense Fails to Deliver

The 49ers were dominant throughout the game, dictating the pace by maintaining ball possession and crafting strategic turnovers. The New York Giants’ defense, on the other hand, couldn’t mirror this success. They missed tackles at an alarming rate and couldn’t exert enough pressure on Brock Purdy. Potential turnovers that could’ve swung momentum in their favor slipped through their grasp. The uninspired performance by the Giants was evident, casting a shadow over their presence on the field.