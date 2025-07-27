Giants’ 3rd round bust is making big changes to save his career

The New York Giants didn’t make any splash moves at wide receiver this offseason, choosing instead to reshape the quarterback room entirely.

With Russell Wilson now under center, the Giants are banking on internal improvement from their current weapons to elevate the offense.

One name under the spotlight is third-year wideout Jalin Hyatt — a player still trying to prove he belongs at this level.

Hyatt still chasing expectations after quiet rookie campaign

Hyatt entered the NFL with high hopes after being drafted in the third round, but year one was undeniably underwhelming.

He caught just eight passes on 19 targets for 62 total yards, and his 42.1% reception rate told the story.

Injuries didn’t help either — he’s already dealt with a hamstring issue during OTAs and battled cramping in Thursday’s heat.

At 23 years old, the clock isn’t running out, but it’s definitely ticking louder with each training camp session.

Hyatt’s skill set — vertical speed and burst — remains intriguing, especially in a system looking to stretch the field.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Russell Wilson sees big potential in the young receiver

Despite the rocky start, Russell Wilson sees something special in Hyatt and isn’t shy about sharing his belief.

“Jalin Hyatt, he’s a guy who was a super-high draft pick, he’s so talented and he’s got so much ability,” Wilson said.

“I think he’s going to really shine for us,” he continued. “I think he hasn’t done what he’s wanted to do yet.”

“But part of that is just the dialogue between me and him is so close, and all the communication really showed up.”

Wilson has always thrived with speedy receivers who can win deep — think Tyler Lockett in Seattle — and Hyatt fits that mold.

Hyatt’s mindset remains focused as opportunity knocks

Hyatt isn’t letting the noise get to him, nor is he worried about competing for snaps in a crowded receiver room.

“For me, it’s just executing, being consistent and making plays that come to me,” Hyatt said, via the New York Post.

“I’m not really worried about any rotations.”

That quiet confidence is important, especially as the Giants look to define roles and build chemistry in training camp.

If Hyatt can clean up his route running and improve his catch consistency, there’s a path to meaningful snaps in 2025.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Can Hyatt emerge as a legit threat alongside Slayton?

With Malik Nabers at WR1 and Darius Slayton as WR2, Hyatt has a chance to carve out a big-play role in certain sets.

Of course, it all depends on his health, development, and whether Wilson continues to trust him in key situations.

The Giants won’t be asking him to catch 90 balls — they just need a few game-breaking moments to tilt the field.

For a team that ranked near the bottom in explosive plays last year, Hyatt breaking out could help change their offensive identity overnight.



