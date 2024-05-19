Giants: 3 players in danger of losing their roster spot

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are gearing up for the 2024 season with a sense of optimism and some significant roster changes, pointing towards a fresh offensive strategy. The departure of Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles marks a pivotal shift, with Malik Nabers stepping in, suggesting a move towards a more pass-oriented offense. This strategy will increase the number of passing attempts, placing greater emphasis on the quarterback’s ability to execute plays from the pocket.

The spotlight is particularly on Daniel Jones as he returns from ACL surgery. With only one more season to demonstrate his value before facing a critical financial decision by the Giants, Jones’s performance this year will be crucial. Despite securing his spot for the current season, other players are on the brink of losing their place on the team.

Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball in the second half against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Giants’ Roster Battles: Who’s In and Who’s Out?

Tommy DeVito: Positioned behind Daniel Jones and Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito, a second-year player from Illinois, faces an uphill battle. Despite accumulating 1,101 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions in his rookie year, DeVito’s future with the Giants hangs in the balance. While he has shown potential that the Giants are interested in developing, the likelihood of the team carrying three quarterbacks into the regular season seems slim, and he may find himself back on the practice squad.

Gary Brightwell: Drafted in the sixth round in 2021 under former head coach Joe Judge, Gary Brightwell has had limited opportunities, with just 42 rushing attempts for 173 yards and one touchdown. Although he has contributed on special teams, the addition of Eric Gray and Tyrone Tracy to the roster puts his position in jeopardy. Brightwell will need a standout performance this summer to secure his spot.

Aaron Robinson: The future looks uncertain for Aaron Robinson, who has struggled with injuries since his promising rookie season in 2021. Now entering his fourth year and still a major unknown due to prolonged recovery periods, the Giants may decide to release him unless he can prove his fitness and effectiveness in the upcoming months.

As the Giants adjust their offensive playbook and evaluate their roster, these players will need to demonstrate their worth and adaptability to secure their roles for the season ahead.