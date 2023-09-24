Giants: 3 mid-season free agent targets to reinforce struggling roster

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are off to a disappointing 1-2 start this season as their roster lacks depth and struggles to earn wins. As Big Blue hopes to turn their season around, they may need to target some mid-season reinforcements by way of free agency.

Bringing in a familiar face to address the offensive line

The Giants worked out veteran offensive lineman Justin Pugh last week as they consider adding depth to their front line. In 2022, Pugh started five games at left guard for Arizona.

He was on the field for 263 snaps, surrendering eight pressures and not allowing a single sack or quarterback hit. He earned a 61.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus before his season was cut short by an ACL tear.

Now healthy, Pugh is eyeing a return to the Giants, where he spent the first five seasons of his career. With New York also interested in the reunion, it could soon happen, giving Big Blue some much-needed depth on the offensive line.

Adding a veteran pass-rusher on the edge

Despite blitzing at the highest rate in the NFL this season, the Giants have struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks. Kyle Van Noy is a veteran pass-rusher the Giants could consider targeting. Van Noy has totaled at least five sacks in each of the last four seasons with three different teams.

As an aggressive edge-rushing outside linebacker, Van Noy could be a perfect fit in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s system. The veteran could add depth to New York’s thin outside linebacker position if he were to sign mid-season.

Improving the Giants’ run defense

Despite adding more talent to their defensive line, the Giants’ run defense has still been a weak point this season. To address this issue, New York could target a veteran defensive lineman to add to the mix alongside A’Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

Matthew Ioannidis is still available and could be an enticing target. Last season, Ioannidis tallied 37 tackles and a sack in 13 games for the Carolina Panthers while playing on a one-year, $9.5 million deal. The 29-year-old defensive lineman could provide quality depth to the Giants’ run defense.