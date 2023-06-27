Giants: 3 cut candidates entering training camp

The New York Giants are set to kick off an exciting preseason with a plethora of position battles and new faces on the roster. As the front office shapes the team’s core, it is inevitable that some players, even those with reasonable investments or promising odds, may not make the final roster.

Three Giants That Could Face the Chop

1. Matt Peart: A Question of Consistency

The Giants boast considerable depth in offensive linemen, but quality starters are not as plentiful. The tackle roster features Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal, Tyre Phillips, Korey Cunningham, Matt Peart, and possibly Josh Ezeudu as a reserve option, considering his experience at left tackle with UNC.

Peart, a former third-round pick from Connecticut, may be facing an exit. His 117 snaps last season were marred by seven total pressures and two penalties, mostly due to injuries and inconsistent performances. His NFL tenure comprises 688 snaps, during which he allowed 31 pressures and seven sacks. Most of his play has been at right tackle and occasionally as an in-line tight end in jumbo sets.

As a Dave Gettleman draft pick, Peart is a long shot for the roster. Moreover, the Giants stand to gain $1.1 million if they release him.

2. Matt Breida: Making Way for New Blood?

Matt Breida proved valuable in 2022, stepping up in Saquon Barkley’s absence due to injury. He racked up 220 rushing yards, 118 receiving yards, and a touchdown.

Breida, 27, remains a solid reserve option. However, the recent drafting of Eric Gray from Oklahoma potentially jeopardizes his spot on the roster. Breida’s $1.4 million salary for the upcoming season could be reduced to a saving of $900K upon his release. Factoring in the replacement of his roster spot with a minimum player, the net saving would be around $200K.

A running back unit comprising Barkley, Breida, Gray, and Gary Brightwell might be considered excessive. Breida could be the sacrificial lamb, mainly due to his age.

3. Darnay Holmes: Inconsistency Could Cost Him

Darnay Holmes‘ inconsistent performances as a coverage cornerback over the past few seasons could lead to his departure, particularly as his release could free up substantial salary space.

Holmes, due to earn $2.9 million in the coming season, could save the Giants $2.7 million upon his release. Last year, Holmes conceded 527 yards, one touchdown, and was penalized nine times, despite breaking up six passes. He recorded a 13.2% missed tackle rate but impressed as a run-stopper with excellent vision behind the line of scrimmage.

Like Darius Slayton, Holmes could opt to reduce his salary, betting on himself for a more significant deal. Should he improve his performance in man coverage, the Giants might be open to extending his contract post-season, but this would necessitate an outstanding training camp and preseason.

As the Giants’ preseason unfolds, these potential cut candidates will either secure their spots or make way for fresh talent in the exciting times ahead.