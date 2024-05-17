Giants: 3 breakout candidates for the 2024 season

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are set to be in the limelight again in 2024 with five prime-time games scheduled, despite their recent struggles. Quarterback Daniel Jones is under pressure this season, the last of his contract, where he earns over $40 million annually. Even with improved performance, the Giants might still consider moving on due to his hefty salary and the potential to pick a new quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As the Giants navigate the season, they’re counting on several young players to step up, particularly with some key departures in free agency.

Breakout Candidates for the Giants

1.) Wan’Dale Robinson

The addition of Malik Nabers to the offense is expected to create more opportunities for slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. Nabers’ versatility to play inside and outside will draw considerable attention from defenses, potentially freeing up Robinson.

Last season, after returning from an ACL injury, Robinson made notable contributions with 525 receiving yards, 291 of which were after the catch. He averaged 4.9 yards after each reception, accounting for more than half of his total yardage. With strategic play-calling and creative use of his skills, Robinson is poised to become a pivotal player in the Giants’ offense.

Jan 7, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (17) gains yards after catch asPhiladelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) pursues during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

2.) Cor’Dale Flott

Head coach Brian Daboll has expressed confidence in Cor’Dale Flott stepping up to replace Adoree Jackson. Entering his third season, Flott is expected to secure the CB2 spot alongside Deonte Banks. Last season, he played 519 snaps and allowed 452 yards in coverage, including three touchdowns, but he also made one interception and had three pass breakups.

Although his performances have been mixed, the Giants believe in his potential. At 22, Flott is at the ideal age to fully develop his abilities. While the Giants have retained Nick McCloud, creating competition, their investment indicates that Flott has a strong chance to clinch the starting role.

Nov 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (28) runs with the ball after making an interception in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

3.) Tyrone Tracy

Despite the general reluctance to draft older running backs, Tyrone Tracy from Purdue represents a worthwhile exception.

Transitioning from wide receiver, Tracy has relatively low wear with only 148 career rushing attempts. Last season, he rushed for 714 yards on 6.3 yards per attempt, with eight touchdowns. Impressively, 506 of these yards were gained after contact. Tracy’s ability to gain ground post-contact and his prior experience as a receiver make him an asset, especially on third downs.

With the Giants parting ways with Saquon Barkley, Tracy is well-positioned to take on a significant role alongside Devin Singletary. His attributes and fit within the Giants’ strategy make him a prime breakout candidate for the season.