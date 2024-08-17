Giants’ 2nd year running back has a chance to steal reps

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are gearing up to face off against the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon, and second-year running back Eric Gray has an opportunity to solidify his role as the primary option behind newly signed free agent Devin Singletary.

The Giants Have Filled Saquon’s Shoes

Singletary was brought in to help offset the loss of Saquon Barkley, and while there will be a significant difference in production, the Giants feel as though the former Houston back offers solid value, and they have good young players backing him up.

Eric Gray’s Chance to Shine

Gray looked a bit disappointing in limited action last year, lacking that extra burst and gear to explode through the gaps and make tacklers miss. However, the 24-year-old showed a different side of himself in Week 1 of the preseason against the Detroit Lions. Over just four carries, Gray tallied 52 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 12.75 yards after contact, leading the team and helping the offense do enough to win.

Jul 27, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) works with rookie running back Eric Gray (20) on day two of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Tyrone Tracy’s Setback

Fifth-round rookie Tyrone Tracy also impressed, enjoying 26 yards on five attempts, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt and 4.60 yards after contact. Tracy is known for his qualities at the second level, breaking tackles and maximizing his frame. Unfortunately, Tracy suffered an ankle sprain during practice this past week and won’t play against Houston on Saturday afternoon.

Opportunity for Gray

This opens up a clear opportunity for Gray to secure the RB2 spot and the additional snaps that will come with it. Of course, running back is extremely injury-prone, so Tracy will work his way into the equation at some point, but now the Giants have plenty of talent at their disposal.

Underestimated Running Back Room

Some have labeled their running back room as one of the worst in football, but they just need players who can eat extra yards and pick up first downs. They don’t necessarily need homerun hitting running backs, just enough talent to move the chains and exploit good running lanes.

Gray’s Upcoming Challenge

Gray showed flashes of developmental progress against the Lions, and he’ll have another opportunity against the Texans to compound on that positive performance.