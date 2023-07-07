Giants’ 2nd year-receiver making great progress in ACL recovery

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson runs with the ball during the second day of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Football Giants Training Camp

Under the supervision of General Manager Joe Schoen, the New York Giants have made a concerted effort to bolster the wide receiver position during this off-season. The drafting of Jalin Hyatt from Tennessee, the signing of Parris Campbell, and the trade for Darren Waller all point towards a significant focus on enhancing their passing game.

The Offensive Line and Receiver Strategy

The success of the receivers largely depends on the offensive line’s performance. By adding more receivers to the mix, the Giants aim to diversify their attacking options, preventing the opposing defense from focusing on specific targets and applying extra blitz pressure on quarterback Daniel Jones.

Uncertainty Surrounding the Wide Receiver Unit

Despite the efforts to strengthen the receiver unit, questions linger regarding their reliability and ability to establish chemistry. However, the team remains hopeful about the return of key slot receiver and former second-round pick, Wan’Dale Robinson.

Anticipating the Return of Wan’Dale Robinson

Robinson’s season was cut short after he tore his ACL in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions. Prior to his injury, Robinson had registered 100 yards receiving on nine receptions, marking a significant loss for a rapidly rising player.

Robinson had an impressive rookie season, recording 227 yards, one touchdown, and a 74.2% catch rate. He was notably effective in shorter field situations, demonstrating agility with his quick movements. Despite his injury, Robinson’s potential to be a dynamic playmaker for the Giants remains high once he fully recovers.

Recovery Journey and Outlook

As seen in previous cases like Saquon Barkley’s, recovery from an ACL injury can often take a significant part of the year. Nonetheless, ACL tears are a common occurrence in the modern NFL, and the Giants remain confident in Robinson’s value moving forward. At only 22, Robinson is still early in his prime.

Reports suggest that Robinson should be ready for the training camp, a promising development given the late stage of his injury during the 2022 season. The Giants plan a cautious approach with his return, potentially missing the first few weeks of the season as he regains full mobility. The team is keen on ensuring Robinson is reintegrated into the lineup only when he is at 100% health, ready to contribute fully.