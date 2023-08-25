Giants’ 2nd-year pass-rusher aiming to be a ‘jack of all trades’ in 2023

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are expecting big things out of second-year pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux this season. His four sacks as a rookie may have underwhelmed some Giants fans, but increasing that total is not necessarily the 22-year-old’s main goal for the upcoming season.

Instead, Thibodeaux is keeping his eye on the main prize: winning football games. In his second season, Thibodeaux says his main goals are to become a “jack of all trades,” stay healthy, and help his team win.

Thibodeaux is aiming to become a “jack of all trades”

Thibodeaux finished his rookie season with only four sacks in 14 games. Some fans are hoping to see this total increase in the pass rusher’s second season. Thibodeaux was recently asked if he had a sack total he was aiming to reach this year:

“No,” Thibodeaux responded. “I just want to really be affective. I do multiple things in the defense. I’m trying to be a jack of all trades. Sacks isn’t just the only focus, but it is a big focus.”

In addition to being a good pass rusher, Thibodeaux wants to be a “jack of all trades,” improving his run defense and maybe even his coverage skills. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale dropped Thibodeaux back into coverage on numerous occasions during the team’s second preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

In Martindale’s position less defense, Thibodeaux needs to be ready for anything. So while he may aim to improve his pass-rush productivity in 2023, it will not be his sole focus.

Helping the Giants win more games in 2023

Totaling more sacks is usually always the main priority for an NFL pass rusher. But for Thibodeaux, his main goal in 2023 is the help the Giants win more games.

When I asked about his personal goals for the season, Thibodeaux said his goal is “to win and to stay healthy.”

To win. To win and to stay healthy. Availability is the best ability, so just being there and being a force for my team and limiting mistakes. Taking advantage of all my opportunities. Kayvon Thibodeaux on his goals for the 2023 season via Giants.com

The Giants went 9-7-1 last season, their best record since 2016. Thibodeaux was a large part of their success, totaling 40 pressures as one of the team’s most disruptive defenders on the season. This year, Thibodeaux is expected to take a big step forward and hopefully lead his team back to the playoffs.