Giants’ 2nd-year cornerback ‘improving’ as he aims to become CB1

The New York Giants are entering the upcoming season with a young and inexperienced starting defensive backfield. Much has been made about the Giants’ lack of established talent in the secondary as they prepare for the regular season which is only a couple of weeks away.

Despite the team’s question marks in the secondary, they seem to have one definitive answer on who will be their primary cover man. Second-year cornerback Deonte Banks is growing into his own as he takes over as Big Blue’s CB1.

Giants HC Brian Daboll likes what he’s seeing from Deonte Banks

Banks has received praise from the Giants’ coaching staff for his strong performances this summer. Head coach Brian Daboll expressed his confidence in last year’s first-round pick, saying Banks is continuously “improving” entering his second NFL season:

“He’s still young, still improving,” Daboll said (h/t Giants.com). “He works hard with (Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach) Jerome (Henderson) every day. Obviously, as he’s played in this new system, he gets more comfortable. But all our young guys, whether it’s first year, second year, third year, continue to grow.”

Despite being in his second season, Banks is one of the most experienced players in the Giants’ secondary. They have rookies in SLCB Andru Phillips and FS Tyler Nubin in starting positions, making Banks one of the leaders in the defensive backfield with the highest number of career starts (15).

The Giants are hoping for Banks to lead their secondary in 2024-25

Banks will be Big Blue’s primary cornerback this season after a successful rookie campaign. Last year, Banks made 15 starts and was on the field for 844 defensive snaps. He totaled 64 combined tackles, two tackles for losses, 11 pass defenses, and two interceptions on the year. In coverage, Banks surrendered just 53 receptions on 96 targets (55.2%) for 606 yards and four touchdowns.

His rookie campaign was far from perfect, but Banks was already an above-average level cornerback as a rookie and flashed the potential to develop into an elite player. Banks has a rare combination of speed, physicality, and instincts for his position.

Entering the 2024-25 season, Banks will be called upon to serve as the Giants’ lead cover man in what is a thin secondary. He will become one of the team’s most valuable players this season. If he can continue to improve his game, Banks could soon develop into one of the Giants’ best young defensive pieces.