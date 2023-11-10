Giants 2nd-year CB proving to be a building block

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ 2023 season has been littered with disappointments all over, but one second-year defensive player has been a bright spot for the G-men. Cor’Dale Flott, a 22-year-old cornerback out of LSU, is proving to be a building block this season.

Cor’Dale Flott is having a breakout season

According to Gridiron Media on X, Flott has allowed an 86.5 passer rating this season, which is higher than some of the league’s best corners including Darius Slay and D.J. Reed.

In six games (two starts) played this season, Flott has recorded three pass deflections, which is already more than he had in 11 games played last season.

The cornerback position has been a confusing one for Wink Martindale and the Giants, as outside of rookie standout Deontae Banks, they haven’t gotten the strong production they expected out of guys like Adoree Jackson and Tre Hawkins III.

Flott could become a centerpiece in the Giants’ secondary

If Flott continues to yield positive results, the Giants may have no choice but to make him a main component of the secondary going forward. The Giants’ defense had looked strong before their loss to the Raiders, and Flott deserves a good amount of credit for that strong defensive play.

The team is clearly re-entering a rebuilding phase after their 2-7 start to this season, and Flott has a high chance of becoming a building block as they reshape the defense for the future. However, he will have to continue to show consistency in his play to earn a long-term role with New York.

Flott will be up for the challenge this upcoming Sunday, as he will be tasked with containing Ceedee Lamb and the explosive Dallas Cowboys’ offense in their Week 10 matchup. That game will kick off at 4:25 P.M. EST Sunday.

