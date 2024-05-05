Giants add cornerback depth, sign David Long Jr. to one-year deal

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants added another contributor to their defensive and special teams ranks earlier this week. According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants signed David Long Jr. to a one-year deal.

Giants sign defensive back David Long Jr.

Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback David Long Jr. (22) enters the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Long Jr. was drafted with the No. 79 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams out of Michigan. In four career seasons, Long has totaled one interception, 96 combined tackles, and eight pass defenses.

Long will add depth to the Giants’ secondary in 2024

Carolina Panthers cornerback David Long Jr. (20) makes a tackle on Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 5-11 defensive back earned a two-year, $11 million deal with the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2023 NFL season after departing from Tennessee. Long Jr. wound up playing for three different teams during the 2023 campaign, bouncing between the Panthers, Green Bay Packers, and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Giants have now added a competent contributor who can aid their defensive efforts and help improve a special teams unit that forced the third-fewest touchbacks in the league last season with 38.