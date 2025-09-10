Giants’ 2025 hopes already rest on a single injured star

The New York Giants’ 2025 season already feels like it’s teetering, with Andrew Thomas’ health looming as the critical storyline.

Against Washington, the offensive line was overwhelmed without him, leaving Russell Wilson under constant duress and the offense completely stifled.

James Hudson’s struggles expose roster misstep

James Hudson stepped in at left tackle and quickly reminded everyone why his signing was such a head-scratcher.

Over 68 snaps, Hudson gave up six pressures and a penalty, hardly the performance of a $12 million investment.

The Giants expected a steady veteran presence, but instead, they got a revolving door against one of the league’s better pass rushes.

When your quarterback spends more time scrambling than reading defenses, the offense doesn’t stand a chance to find rhythm.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Marcus Mbow could get his chance

With Thomas still uncertain for Week 2, the Giants may turn to rookie Marcus Mbow to stabilize the blindside.

Mbow impressed in preseason with his technique and strength, but throwing him against the Cowboys’ front is a tall task.

Still, he offers more upside than Hudson, and at this point, the Giants must prioritize protecting Wilson over playing it safe.

The Cowboys’ pass rush doesn’t give second chances, even after losing Micah Parsons — one mistake can quickly turn into a game-changing sack or turnover.

Andrew Thomas’ injury history raises concerns

Thomas played only 416 snaps last season, allowing 16 pressures and four sacks before another foot injury ended his year.

He’s been a Pro Bowl-level tackle when healthy, but durability has become the biggest asterisk next to his name.

For a franchise that just committed $117.5 million to him, availability is no longer a luxury — it’s a demand.

The Giants’ coaching staff knows that without Thomas, their margin for error shrinks to practically nothing against elite defensive lines.

Giants’ offense limited without stability up front

Russell Wilson can still deliver when given time, but behind this patchwork line, he’s being forced into survival mode.

The offense lacks rhythm, the run game suffers, and explosive plays become nearly impossible when the pocket collapses instantly.

Until Thomas returns, the Giants’ passing attack will remain capped, leaving their playmakers unable to consistently impact games.

It’s like trying to build a house on quicksand — the foundation crumbles before the structure even takes shape.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Jaxson Dart remains on hold

There’s little question rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is the future, but the Giants can’t risk throwing him behind this line.

Developing Dart requires stability, something impossible without Thomas anchoring the left side and setting the tone up front.

The Giants must ride Wilson until they know the offensive line can function without imploding, then evaluate when Dart is ready.

For now, all eyes are on Thomas — because until he’s back, the Giants’ season remains one injury away from collapse.