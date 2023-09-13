Giants’ 2 silver linings from blowout loss to Cowboys

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are doing their best to shake off a harrowing Week 1 Prime Time loss to the Dallas Cowboys. With short-term memory serving as their greatest ally, they’re setting their sights on the Arizona Cardinals for Week 2. However, there’s a cloud of uncertainty hanging over them as star left tackle Andrew Thomas is potentially sidelined.

The Crucial Nature of Week 2: A Glimmer of Hope Before Facing the 49ers

Labelled by some as a must-win game, Week 2 comes with high stakes for the Giants. They need to get back on track before facing the formidable San Francisco 49ers, a team that, like the Cowboys, boasts an elite pass rush. For the Giants, known affectionately as “Big Blue,” all hands need to be on deck. Yet despite the stinging defeat in Week 1, two silver linings appeared, both on the defensive side of the ball.

Silver Linings in the Giants’ Week 1 Loss: Players Who Shone

DL Dexter Lawrence: A Bright Spot in the Pass Rush

The only Giants’ pass rusher who truly made a mark against the Cowboys was Dexter Lawrence. Registering four pressures, two quarterback hits, and two hurries, Lawrence also racked up three tackles and three stops in the run game. Far from being demoralized like some of his teammates, Lawrence rose to the occasion. His performance was a much-needed boost for the Giants, especially since he had recently signed a long-term extension.

The 25-year-old is off to a promising start this season, setting the bar high as he aims to extend his positive streak against a less formidable Arizona team.

CB Deonte Banks: A Star Rookie Performance

Another glimmer of hope came in the form of first-round cornerback Deonte Banks. During his NFL debut, the 22-year-old successfully defended two targets without allowing a reception, broke up a potential touchdown pass in the end zone, and made a tackle. Forced out of the game by a cramp, he demonstrated impressive speed and athleticism up to that point. Head coach Brian Daboll shared some good news, stating that Banks seems to be trending in the right direction for the upcoming game against the Cardinals.

Given that he might be up against backup corner Josh Dobbs, Banks could very well secure the first takeaway of his young NFL career. This early sign points to him potentially being a No. 1 corner in the league.

With these key players and pivotal moments in view, the Giants are looking to move past their Week 1 mishap as they focus on the challenges and opportunities that Week 2 presents.