Giants 2-round Mock Draft: Solving 2 essential offensive spots

The New York Giants have a couple of massive holes to fill on the offensive side of the football. Though the team added some reinforcements to their skill positions, trading for TE Darren Waller and signing WR Parris Campbell, they are still on the search for a No. 1 receiver. That talent could be found in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

The Giants are also in need of reinforcements along the offensive line. With Nick Gates and Jon Feliciano both departing in free agency, the Giants are left thin at the center position.

As Big Blue prepares for the upcoming NFL Draft, there is an opportunity for the team to address both of these needs in the first two rounds of the draft.

Round 1: Giants select WR Jordan Addison with the 25th overall pick

In this mock draft, the New York Giants select USC WR Jordan Addison with the 25th overall pick in the first round. Addison has been described “as NFL-ready as it gets” by Mitch Kaiser of Pro Football Focus. He “could be a plug-and-play starter,” as ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. described. According to Kiper, drafting Addison is exactly how “the Giants’ passing offense can take a big step forward.”

Addison made a name for himself during his 2021 sophomore season with Pitt. That year, Addison totaled 1,593 receiving yards with 17 touchdowns on 100 receptions, winning the 2021 Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the country’s most outstanding receiver.

Upon transferring to USC for his final season in 2022, Addison put up 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns for USC before declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Addison is now viewed by many as the top wide receiver in this year’s draft class and a day-one impactful starter for whichever NFL team calls his name on draft night.

Round 2: Giants select C Luke Wypler with the 57th overall pick

The Giants could fill another void on their offense in the second round by taking Ohio State center Luke Wypler with the 57th overall pick in the draft. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman is considered “undersized but highly athletic,” as described by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.

Wypler started two seasons at center for the Buckeyes before declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Across those two seasons, Wypler allowed just one sack on 965 pass-blocking snaps while also boasting an 89.2 run-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus.

“Wypler is a polished technician,” according to Joe Marino of The Draft Network. “He operates under control, stays square, and competes to stay leveraged while fitting his hands.”

The “polish” described by Marino is exactly why the Giants will want to target Wypler in round two. Possessing advanced refinement in his technique will allow Wypler to hold his own against pro competition during his rookie season.

The Giants not only need a long-term solution at the center position, but they greatly need a prospect who will compete for the starting job on day one. Ohio State’s Luke Wypler will fill both of those needs for New York.