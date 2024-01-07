Former Giants OL’s success highlights the team’s lack of development

Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants guard Jon Feliciano (76) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ 2023 season can be characterized as nothing short of disastrous, especially with the dreadful performances from their offensive line. One former Giant has found some success with a new team this season, indicating that the Giants’ issues with the line may fall deeper than just the players’ talent level.

Jon Feliciano has found success with the 49ers

Jon Feliciano, a Giant last season now with the San Francisco 49ers, switched to guard after playing center last year in New York, and has yielded very positive results. This season he has allowed zero sacks and boasts a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 81.2.

Last season with the Giants, Feliciano struggled throughout the season, allowing three sacks, committing six penalties, and owning a significantly worse PFF grade at 58.2.

The Giants’ struggling offensive line could be a byproduct of poor coaching

The constant lack of production from the Giants’ offensive line over the years signals that there may be issues with player development and coaching. Looking at some of the highly touted prospects the Giants have drafted in recent years, Ereck Flowers and Evan Neal are recent examples of top 10 picks not panning out, with Andrew Thomas being a rare exception.

Even the veterans the Giants have picked up over the year have struggled on the line. Feliciano last year is a prime example of that, as well as Justin Pugh’s misfortunes this season.

Changes have to be made this offseason

If the Giants want to make massive improvements to their offensive line, it starts with re-evaluating offensive line coach Bobby Johnson as well as the player development staff and determining if they are the right fit for the organization moving forward.

One way or the other, lots of change is needed for the Giants’ offensive line department, but a coaching change may be the first step needed toward building a strong unit on that front.

