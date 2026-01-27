While the Giants are busy rebuilding their front office and coaching staff under John Harbaugh, a familiar face from the previous regime has found a landing spot in the Music City.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Tennessee Titans are finalizing a deal to hire former Giants head coach Brian Daboll as their new offensive coordinator.

Daboll, who was fired by the Giants in November following a dismal 2-8 start to the 2025 season, chose the Titans after the Buffalo Bills went in a different direction at head coach. He was in the running for that job, as well as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching gig.

The algorithm hides the best Giants news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat on the new era of Giants football.

Titans Hire Ex-Giants HC Brian Daboll as OC

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the Giants, this move officially closes the book on the Daboll era, clearing the path for a complete philosophical shift while putting their former leader in direct charge of one of the AFC’s most intriguing young assets: Cam Ward.

Despite the downward spiral that defined his final two and a half seasons in East Rutherford, Daboll’s reputation for developing quarterbacks clearly hasn’t lost its luster in the eyes of his peers. New Titans head coach Robert Saleh is excited to pair Daboll with 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, hoping to replicate the magic Daboll found with Josh Allen in Buffalo and, briefly, with Daniel Jones during the Giants’ 2022 playoff run, and with Jaxson Dart in 2025.

For Daboll, it’s a chance at redemption away from the New York microscope, returning to a play-calling role where he can focus on X’s and O’s rather than the CEO-level duties that ultimately led to his dismissal.

The Titans will now be led by an ex-Jets HC in Robert Saleh (same position) and an ex-Giants HC in Brian Daboll (offensive coordinator).

A Rocky Legacy in Big Blue

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Daboll leaves New York with a 20-40-1 record, the fifth-worst winning percentage in franchise history, yet he remains the only coach since Tom Coughlin to deliver a postseason victory to the Meadowlands. His tenure was a tale of two extremes: a 2022 Coach of the Year campaign followed by two years of offensive regression, toxic locker room rumors, and a revolving door at quarterback. By moving to Tennessee, Daboll escapes the fallout of his failed tenure while the Giants look to build a more stable, physical identity under the Harbaugh regime.

Meanwhile, the Giants hired the Titans’ previous defensive coordinator, Dennard Wilson. It will be an exciting matchup in 2026 when the Giants and Titans face off, with a Wilson-led Giants defense looking to shut down a Daboll-led Titans offense.