Ex-Giants defensive coordinator could be moving within the NFC East

Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale during warm ups prior to the Houston Texans at the New York Giants in a game played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on November 13, 2022. The Houston Texans Face The New York Giants In A Game Played At Metlife Stadium In East Rutherford Nj On November 13 2022

The New York Giants are still looking to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position following the tense and dramatic departure of Wink Martindale at the start of the offseason. Meanwhile, the Giants might soon need to prepare to face off against their former defensive coordinator twice per season as Martindale could be on the move within the NFC East.

Former Giants DC Wink Martindale interviewing with the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles fired their defensive coordinator Sean Desai this week. Desai had his play-calling duties stripped during the regular season after the Eagles’ unit bottomed out. Now the Eagles are on the search for a new defensive coordinator, just like the Giants.

To begin their search for the next man to lead their defense, the Eagles have reached out to Martindale as a potential suitor for their vacant position, per The Athletic’s Diana Russini. Martindale is one of the first known candidates for Philadelphia’s open job.

As part of the terms for Martindale’s resignation this offseason, he gave back his $3 million salary to the Giants in exchange for his rights to be able to take a job offered by any other team. Martindale was still under contract with Big Blue entering this offseason, so they would have been able to prevent him from interviewing with certain teams if not for this deal having been made.

Now as the Giants search for Martindale’s replacement, they must also prepare for the possibility of facing their former defensive coordinator twice per season. Martindale is a well-respected coach who has been receiving an influx of interview requests immediately following his departure from New York. He will not be out of a job for long and he could very well wind up coaching within the NFC East again next season.

Martindale’s defense ranked 27th in the NFL this season, surrendering 361.7 yards of total offense per game. However, the Giants did also tie for the league lead with 31 turnovers forced (13 fumbles and 18 interceptions). The Eagles, meanwhile, forced only 18 turnovers this season and had a -10 turnover differential.