Could the Giants trade for this disgruntled superstar WR?

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants significantly upgraded their offense this offseason, adding plenty of talent to their skill positions. However, despite adding TE Darren Waller to the mix, New York’s offense is still without an elite No. 1 wide receiver. With the regular season just over a week away, a new opportunity to find that elite receiver has seemingly risen.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could soon be trading away disgruntled superstar WR Mike Evans; an elite receiving threat that could transform the Giants’ offense. The Giants would be a top suitor for Evans if he does become available.

Could the Buccaneers be trading WR Mike Evans?

Evans has been a cornerstone player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2014. However, his time in the Sunshine State could soon be coming to an end. According to Mike Garafolo, Evans’ agent has set a deadline of September 9 to get a long-term deal done before he cuts off negotiations, “seemingly for good.”

Entering the final year of his contract, Evans is seeking a long-term extension to stay with the Buccaneers. If his demands are not met, however, Evans could be on his way out. With his agents’ deadline rapidly approaching, Tampa Bay could begin fielding offers for the superstar wide receiver if they are not confident they can get a deal done in time.

Rather than letting Evans walk for nothing in free agency next offseason, the Bucs may opt to trade him before this season’s deadline and ensure they receive compensation for his departure.

The Giants have a knack for making trades this offseason

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen is known to do some wheeling and dealing. Earlier this offseason, Schoen pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire star TE Darren Waller, sacrificing just a late third-round pick in return. More recently, Schoen pulled off two more trades, bringing in LB Isaiah Simmons for a seventh-round pick and adding EDGE Boogie Basham for a late-round 2025 draft pick.

New York’s front office “divided up the 31 other teams and called to see who is/might become available” after cut day, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. The Giants are still keeping their eye on potential trade targets to upgrade their roster as the regular season approaches.

Schoen has demonstrated his knack for pulling off low-risk, high-reward trades. A deal for Evans could fit that mold as the Buccaneers have little leverage with Evans entering the final year of his deal, giving them minimal negotiating power in a potential trade. The Giants could attempt to send a late-round pick in exchange for Evans, hoping to see the star wideout maintain his form and produce another 1,000-yard receiving season in 2023.

Could the Giants make a trade for Evans?

Evans has topped 1,000 receiving yards in every season of his nine-year NFL career that began in 2014. At 30-years-old, Evans still has plenty left in the tank. However, his performance is bound to regress soon. But that has not happened yet and, coming off a 2022 season in which he totaled 1,124 yards and six touchdowns, Evans could still be an elite receiving threat for the New York Giants.

The four-time Pro Bowl receiver carries a $23.6 million cap hit this season. Big Blue has a healthy cap situation, however, they currently have just $5 million in cap space, making a deal for the veteran receiver difficult to complete. But if space can be opened, trading for Evans at the deadline could be the move that gives the Giants a top offensive lineup in the NFL and establishes them as a championship-contending roster.