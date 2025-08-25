Could the Giants trade backup quarterback to the Raiders?

The New York Giants have built a quarterback room loaded with experience, leaving Tommy DeVito fighting for survival.

Despite his popularity with fans, DeVito sits firmly as QB4 behind Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and rookie Jaxson Dart.

Carrying four quarterbacks into the regular season feels impractical, and DeVito’s roster spot could depend on an outside opportunity.

DeVito’s preseason showing proves his value

In limited preseason action, DeVito looked sharp and efficient, completing 30 of 38 passes with four touchdowns.

That 78.9% completion rate showcases accuracy and poise under pressure, the exact traits teams covet in backup quarterbacks.

The 27-year-old hasn’t just been serviceable — he’s thrived when given the chance, looking like a legitimate NFL contributor.

When he steps on the field, DeVito brings confidence and energy, earning praise from teammates who recognize his potential.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson even noted, “There is plenty of tape out there that shows he can play.”

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Why the Giants might need to move him

New York added veterans Winston and Wilson to stabilize the position, while Dart represents the long-term future of the franchise.

That leaves DeVito stuck in limbo — too talented to stash on the practice squad, yet lacking a clear role.

Teams can claim practice squad players freely, meaning keeping him off the 53-man roster would risk losing him outright.

The Giants know DeVito holds value, but squeezing four quarterbacks onto the active roster is an inefficient use of space.

Raiders could be the perfect trade partner

Enter the Las Vegas Raiders, who just lost backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell to a broken wrist for 6–8 weeks.

Las Vegas is searching for a reliable, cost-effective arm to stabilize their depth, and DeVito checks every single box.

He has game experience, preseason success, and he’s still young enough to offer long-term value if he develops further.

Unlike a pricey veteran rental, DeVito offers affordability and upside, making him exactly the type of option Las Vegas needs.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

The decision looming for New York

The Giants face a difficult choice: keep DeVito and sacrifice depth elsewhere, or flip him for future draft compensation.

Trading him could net a mid-to-late round pick while also giving DeVito a realistic shot at consistent playing time.

Fans may hate to see him go, especially given his “Tommy Cutlets” popularity, but football is ultimately a numbers game.

For the Giants, roster flexibility may outweigh sentiment, especially with tougher decisions looming in other position groups.