Could the Giants trade back and still land a generational talent?

If the New York Giants fail to secure a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, they could consider trading back and still landing a generational talent. Of course, passing on the top blue-chip receivers would be a tough pill to swallow, but walking away with Georgia tight end Brock Bowers may smooth things over in a big way.

If the Giants somehow manage to acquire draft capital and Bowers, they could add a substantial asset to their offensive strategy. Bowers had the No. 1 rated production score and 4th-ranked athleticism score at the combine. The 6-foot-3, 243-pound tight end may be a tad undersized but has a pro comp of George Kittle and a cleaner health history.

This past season, Bowers, 21, collected 717 yards and six touchdowns, putting together several elite performances. Over the course of three seasons, he posted 2,541 yards and 26 touchdowns, showcasing his qualities in the red zone and all across the field.

The Giants Would Walk Away With a Special Talent at TE

In 2023, Bowers posted 2.65 yards per run and dropped only three passes, showcasing his qualities in the receiving game. He ranked 2nd in missed tackles forced and 7th in yards after the catch with 8.7. Wherever Georgia put him, Bowers maximized his opportunities, and the Giants would love a tight end of this caliber. Recent Super Bowl teams have a superstar tight end, such as Travis Kelce, Kittle, or even Sam LaPorta, the Detroit Lions rookie last season (representative of a top offense).

Landing Bowers and another pick in the 2024 NFL draft would be a great consolation prize, but the Giants would have to pass on Malik Nabers or Marvin Harrison Jr., a tough decision but one that would probably favor the receiver.

Nonetheless, the draft works in mysterious ways, and anything is possible. However, the probability is still that the Giants are aggressive in landing their future quarterback instead of moving back to acquire a tight end.