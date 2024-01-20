Could the Giants reunite with this veteran guard to bolster their interior offensive line?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have some needs to address this offseason, but arguably none are greater than their need to improve their offensive line. The unit let up a league-high 85 sacks this season and has been one of the NFL’s worst units for several years. Entering this offseason, the Giants could consider reuniting with a familiar face in free agency to bolster the interior of their offensive line.

The Giants could explore a reunion with G Kevin Zeitler in free agency

Back in the 2021 offseason, the cap-strapped New York Giants made a head-scratching decision to release their best offensive lineman in order to free up money for free agency. That lineman was veteran guard Kevin Zeitler who the team acquired just two offseasons prior via trade from the Cleveland Browns.

During his two seasons with the Giants, Zeitler surrendered only five sacks and 50 pressures across 31 starts at right guard. He then went on to sign a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens. During his three-year tenure with Baltimore, Zeitler has never posted a Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade lower than 79.7.

Playing in the final year of his deal this season, Zeitler surrendered only two sacks and 19 pressures during the regular season while helping the Ravens earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 13-4 record.

Could the Giants afford to sign Zeitler?

Zeitler will be a coveted free agent this offseason. There will likely be a competitive market of teams clamoring for his services as he has proven to be one of the most reliable pass-protecting interior linemen in the NFL throughout his career. The Giants, though, should be among those teams vying for Zeitler’s services as they desperately need to find a new starting right guard for next season.

According to PFF, Zeitler has a projected market value of $7.5 million on average annually. They project a two-year contract worth a total of $15 million with $9.5 million guaranteed.

The Giants may not have an excess of salary cap space, but they have avenues to create more money and could easily afford to sign Zeitler at his projected market value. Signing Zeitler would be a massive step in the right direction toward finally fixing the Giants’ offensive line once and for all.