Could the Giants have a new starting running back emerging?

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ backfield could undergo some changes following the emergence of rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. in Week 5. The fifth-round pick filled in for the injured veteran Devin Singletary during the team’s win over the Seattle Seahawks, sparking controversy as to who should be the leading back moving forward.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. looks ready for a starting role

Tracy looked like a starting-caliber running back in Week 5. He made the most of the opportunity, taking 18 carries for 129 yards in his first career start. Tracy ran with explosiveness and tackle-breaking abilities that kept the sticks moving for the Giants’ offense.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The rookie rusher brings a dynamic skillset to the table, being a converted wide receiver turned running back during his collegiate career. As a result of his strong performance, Tracy could eventually wind up as the Giants’ starting running back. He was a standout performer in the summer throughout training camp and preseason, too.

It might be too soon for the Giants to demote Devin Singletary

Despite Tracy’s immediate success, it might be too soon for the Giants to demote Singletary out of the starting lineup. The veteran rusher had looked solid through the first four weeks of the season before being sidelined by his groin injury.

So far this season, Singletary has rushed for 221 yards and two touchdowns on 56 attempts (3.9 average). The 27-year-old back brings poise, patience, and efficiency to Big Blue’s backfield.

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Furthermore, Singletary signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the G-Men this offseason. He signed on to be the team’s starting back and filled that role aptly through the first few weeks of the season. Despite his injury, the Giants should remain confident in Singletary as their leading workhorse back.

The Giants could implement a committee approach

Rather than demoting Singletary and promoting Tracy, the Giants could implement a committee approach in their backfield. They were expected to deploy a running back by committee offense this season, but ultimately chose to make Singletary their workhorse through the first few weeks. After Tracy’s breakout performance, however, plans could change.

A split workload between Tracy and Singletary could benefit the offense. The Giants’ rushing efficiency should increase as both Tracy and Singletary keep their leagues fresh, taking turns in the backfield.