Could Giants sign Vikings’ MVP-candidate quarterback in 2025 offseason?

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

For the New York Giants, their biggest need is no secret. They have talented players at several key pieces, but a giant hole at arguably the most important area in the quarterback position. After a successful 2022 season, the Giants committed to Daniel Jones for the long term, but that is shaping up to change next season after another disastrous year for them.

The Giants have one of the worst offenses in the NFL this season

Currently holding a 2-6 record on the year, the Giants once again find themselves competing for a top-five draft pick as opposed to a playoff spot. The biggest factor in their struggles has been the offense. They have the second-fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL with only six and average the fourth-lowest yards per play at 4.7.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It has been a roller coaster of a season for Jones individually. After an awful Week 1 performance against the Minnesota Vikings, Jones improved his play for much of September, but regressed tremendously in October. In fact, Jones hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since Week 5, and only two total since Week 4.

It is clear that the Giants’ best direction moving forward likely involves parting ways with Jones and building around another quarterback. They are in the running to potentially draft one in this upcoming draft, but if they choose to go the free agency route, a good option could potentially fall into their lap.

Could the Giants target Sam Darnold in free agency?

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report’s NFL scouting department listed Minnesota Vikings veteran quarterback Sam Darnold as a free-agent target for New York to pursue:

“At this rate, New York will likely move on from Daniel Jones in the offseason and look for a new quarterback. While the front office might want to draft someone, it remains to be seen if the club will have a high enough draft pick to get one or the guy it wants. So, the idea of bringing in a relatively young free agent might be an intriguing option,” wrote Bleacher Report’s NFL scouting department.

“Darnold will be just 28 years old in June and has been playing his best ball so far this season. Plus, it helps that he has experience dealing with the New York media circus and won’t be a wide-eyed 21-year-old this time.”

Darnold has been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises this season

Darnold has been one of the league’s biggest surprises this season. He currently has 1,610 passing yards and has thrown 14 touchdowns and five interceptions, all while putting the Vikings in playoff position with a 5-2 record so far this year.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The former third-overall pick’s uprising is an inspiring story. He spent his first three seasons with the New York Jets but compiled a 13-25 record and threw 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. He then would spend the next two seasons with the Carolina Panthers where it was more of the same.

After spending last season as Brock Purdy’s backup on the San Francisco 49ers, Darnold signed a one-year, $10 million deal to play for the Vikings with the idea of being the backup to J.J. McCarthy. However, a season-ending injury to the rookie gave Darnold the starting job, which he has made the most of.

Darnold would be an upgrade over Jones

The Giants could give Darnold a similar free agent deal to allow them to determine if his success this season is sustainable long-term. If New York is not in a good enough draft position to bring in a rookie quarterback to build around, Darnold could be a solid backup plan, as he would still be an upgrade over what they currently have in Jones.

Ultimately, it is highly unlikely that the Giants make an unprecedented run to the postseason this year given the state of the team with its injury situation along with Jones’ struggles. It is likely that they will move on from Jones after this season and it will be interesting to see if Darnold becomes his replacement next season.