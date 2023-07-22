Could Giants’ newly signed veteran receiver crack the 53-man roster?

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have made significant changes to their wide receiver lineup this off-season, an endeavor that is far from complete. The most recent development is their acquisition of veteran receiver Cole Beasley, who signed on a Friday afternoon to participate in the training camp competition.

Introducing Cole Beasley: A Strong Contender

At 34 years old, Beasley, who stands 5’8″ tall and weighs 174 pounds, brings a wealth of experience to the team. His career, impressive in length and scope, began in 2012 when he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys.

During his tenure with the Cowboys, Beasley gained 3,271 yards and continued to perform well with the Buffalo Bills, accumulating an additional 2,456 yards. During his stint with the Bills, he established a solid rapport with the current Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

Beasley’s Prospects with the Giants: Slot Receiver Competition

The Giants are optimistic about Beasley’s potential contribution as a slot receiver during the training camp, particularly in light of Wan’Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard’s expected to start on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Despite being an additional training camp participant, Beasley’s experience could bring substantial value, even in the face of challenging odds. Both Robinson and Shepard are progressing towards readiness for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys and full recovery following an ACL tear, respectively.

However, securing a spot on the roster requires Beasley to demonstrate remarkable agility and rapidly familiarize himself with the Giants’ offensive strategies. The Giants have an array of receivers contending for a spot on the 53-man roster this off-season, including standouts such as Collin Johnson, Bryce-Ford Wheaton, Jamison Crowder, Jeff Smith, and Kalil Pimpleton.

Beasley’s Advantage and Challenges

Beasley’s edge over these players lies in his extensive experience. However, to secure a position at the back end of the roster, players must offer value to the special teams, an area where Beasley’s contributions may fall short. Jeff Smith is a noteworthy contender, with previous experience as a receiving option with the Jets and commendable performance as a gunner on the punt team.

While Beasley’s inclusion may primarily serve to intensify competition among receivers this off-season, his chances of securing a spot on the roster remain relatively uncertain.